Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

