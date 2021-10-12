Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

NYSE:CE opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.