Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,015 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

