Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 11,489 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.