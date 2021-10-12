Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 11,489 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 233.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

