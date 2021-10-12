Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

