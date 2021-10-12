Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,347 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,467,000 after buying an additional 5,386,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amphenol by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,969,000 after buying an additional 5,195,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

