Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 14,747 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in DocuSign by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,181 shares of company stock worth $23,716,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.08. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

