Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 45,251 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,251 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of COP stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $75.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

