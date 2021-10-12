Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 45,251 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,251 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

