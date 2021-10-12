Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,000 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $206.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

