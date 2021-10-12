Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 747 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 123,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $341.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.80. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.79 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

