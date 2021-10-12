Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 87,969 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,969 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,378,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,572,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,256,000 after buying an additional 597,739 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 62.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.7% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,624,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,994,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

BSX stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

