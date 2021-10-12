Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $5.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 327,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

