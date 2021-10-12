Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $5.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 986,582 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 979,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,056,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 252,240 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

