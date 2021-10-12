Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 508,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,404,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

