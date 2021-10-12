Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $695.23 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

