Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Masimo by 2,214.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI stock opened at $270.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.10. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.