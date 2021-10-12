Dai Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and $421.96 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00216858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00093938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

