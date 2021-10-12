Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,842. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

