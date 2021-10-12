Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,842. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.