Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.6% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $114,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 74.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.25. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.