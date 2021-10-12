Danone (BN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Danone (EPA: BN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/8/2021 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/1/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2021 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/21/2021 – Danone was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/16/2021 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/2/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/27/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of BN traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €56.63 ($66.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.68.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

