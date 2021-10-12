Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNKEY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

