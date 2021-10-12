DAO Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $107.49 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $107.49 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00005185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00122989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,356.37 or 1.00157633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.35 or 0.06176462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

