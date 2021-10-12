DAOstack Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,606.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $216,606.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,358.20 or 1.00094924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00496544 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

