Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 3,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,675.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

CVE:HIVE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,200. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.62. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

