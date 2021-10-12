Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Down 4.1%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 1,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 493,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 77.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

