Dash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $281.40 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $281.40 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $180.37 or 0.00320650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009595 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,377,083 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

