Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 625.0% in September

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUAVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

DUAVF remained flat at $$111.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.