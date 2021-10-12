Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 625.0% in September

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUAVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

DUAVF remained flat at $$111.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

