Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.25. Data I/O shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 15,659 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $97,560.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 406,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $34,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,073 shares of company stock valued at $316,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

