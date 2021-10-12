Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $178,452.98

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $178,452.98 and $4,190.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00124975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00077543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,277.99 or 0.99773426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.49 or 0.06191726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 717,881 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

