DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1.27 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00309993 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.87 or 1.00114653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00060082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

