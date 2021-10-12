De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.01

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.01 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.17). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 166.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 180,853 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £325.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

