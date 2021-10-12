DecentBet Trading Down 11.7% This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $467,310.03 and approximately $427.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00216858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00093938 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.