Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $851,013.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $82.10 million and approximately $851,013.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $244.12 or 0.00433743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00062434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00123286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,355.68 or 1.00131438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.01 or 0.06174315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,301 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

