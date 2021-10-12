Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTCMKTS:DECN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTCMKTS:DECN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 2,274.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DECN traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,306. Decision Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care.

