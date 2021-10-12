Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $330.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.82. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $240.86 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.29.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.