DECOIN (DTEP) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $304,772.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,062,370 coins and its circulating supply is 55,626,511 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

