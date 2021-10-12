DeFi Bids Price Tops $0.0189 on Exchanges (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 69.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $429,159.78 and $3,217.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00219865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00093680 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,707,233 coins and its circulating supply is 22,709,513 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

