DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00123420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,707.65 or 1.00514681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.01 or 0.06221321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,726,056 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

