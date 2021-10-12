DeFiner 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $196,735.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $196,735.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00219416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00094705 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

