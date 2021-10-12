Degenerator Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00320334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001719 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

