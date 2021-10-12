Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,740 iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of WOOD stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. 20,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,975. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

