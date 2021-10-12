Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.14. 1,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,912. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.01 and a 1-year high of $206.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

