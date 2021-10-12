Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. United States Oil Fund accounts for approximately 1.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

USO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 204,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $56.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.