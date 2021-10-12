Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $141.66. 1,471,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.07. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

