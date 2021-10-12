Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.18. The stock had a trading volume of 864,212 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

