Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.23. 85,368 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.54. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

