Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.