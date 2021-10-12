Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,313,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,591,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.48. 6,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $82.27.

